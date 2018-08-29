Workers of CBG asked to re-apply for their job

Thousands of workers of newly established Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) have been asked to re-apply for their various positions in the company.
In a memo which was issued to the staff asking them to re-apply for their jobs, management stated that, the recruitment exercise commences on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
About 1,700 workers of CBG have been earmarked to be laid off in order to cut the operational cost of the company.
PrimeNewsGhana understands that portal have been sent to the staff via email and those interested are required to submit their details and CV through the recruitment portal. They are require to send their details into the mail by close of work Friday, August 31, 2018.
The internal memo says to enable a staff to successfully apply for a role in CBG; staff needs to adhere to the following guidelines:
- All applicants must log in with their staff ID numbers with the exception of applicants from the erstwhile uniBank Ghana Limited, who can only log in to the portal with their staff account numbers.
- The recruitment portal will remain active from Wednesday, 29 August to Monday, 3 September 2018
- Kindly ensure that the following information is made available; your bio-data, educational and professional qualifications and details of your employment history before logging into the recruitment portal.
- For staff who do not have direct access to the bank’s computers, kindly seek the assistance of your line manager to input your details and upload your CV.
- Line managers should also contact their staff on maternity leave to either go to the nearest branch or location to send their application.
- In addition, you’ll also be required to submit your CV either in word or pdf format. The size of your CV should not exceed 2MB.
Finally, the submission of your details on the recruitment portal does not mean a confirmation of position. If you are shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, you will be required to take placement assessment(s).
CBG was formed when the Bank of Ghana recently fused uniBank together with Sovereign Bank, The Royal Bank, The Beige Bank and The Construction Bank.
