Zenith Bank ceases operations as a Trustee in securities industry and capital market

In a statement on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 SEC said, “The SEC issues this notice to the general and investing public that Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, a licensed Trustee that engaged in Trustee activities in the securities industry and capital market, has voluntarily requested to cease operations.”
“The SEC has, after a thorough assessment of the circumstances, approved the voluntary cessation of business of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited as a licensed Trustee. Zenith Bank Ghana Limited is no longer mandated to carry out any Trustee activities within the securities industry.”
The statement added “although Zenith Bank Ghana Limited voluntarily ceased its Trustee services for Unit Trust Schemes in 2022, the Bank continues to hold a Custodian license issued by the SEC under the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) and remains an active operator in the Ghanaian Securities market and banking industry”