3Music Awards fails to pay dancers but rieved GHS4k from Kwesi Arthur

Organisers of 3Music Awards were busily chasing VGMA winner, Kwesi Arthur for a refund of their monies when he failed to appear and perform at the 2018 edition.
But according to a very close source, the organizers of 3Music Awards failed to fully pay the dancers after they contacted him to grace the event.
Prime News Ghana's close source narrates, "Mr Sadiq Abdullah contacted us for dancers. He actually requested for ten (10) ladies and five (5) guys. He then said he will pay GHS8,000 in all of the fifteen (15) dancers.
On that fateful night after the main event which hosted by Joselyn Dumas and D Black with performances from Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, and many more, the dancers where given only GHS1,000 out of the GHS8000, to share.
Later, Mr Sadiq Abdullah met the CEO of the dancers and gave out GHS2000, making GHS3000.
The official list of winners was released on March 25th, 2018, and till now, Mr. Sadiq Abdullah has not been able to pay up the GHS5000 left for the young dancers which is very bad for a brand like 3Music Awards.
Based on Mr Sadiq Abdullah’s failure to pay the full amount, some of the dancer [girls] attack their leader because they have not been paid for the work they did.
Six out of the fifteen dancers have been paid, remaining nine but Mr. Sadiq Abdullah's promised to pay on a particular day has failed and all efforts to reach him on phone have proved futile.
Kwesi Arthur, who won hip-hop song of the year award at the just ended VGMA didn’t appear to perform at the 3Music Awards, but he (Mr. Sadiq Abdullah) took to Facebook page saying, he will stop Kwesi Arthur from performing on any platform.
Meanwhile, the dancers are still on their CEO’s neck for their monies and Sadiq Abdullah, the organizer of 3Music awards isn’t ready to pay them for their services (the rest of the GHS5000) but took back his GHS4000 from Kwesi Arthur.