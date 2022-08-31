Prime News Ghana

5 Star album: King Promise releases dates for US, Europe tour

By primenewsghana
Ghanaian singer King Promise is taking his latest album, the 5 Star Album, on a world tour. The 5 Star tour is scheduled for the United Kingdom, United States of America and Europe.

Starting with New York on September, 24, King Promise is set to journey through over 20 cities spanning the length of the globe.

Check out the dates below:

Sept. 24th – New York

Sept. 28th – Washington

Sept. 29th – Atlanta

Oct. 2nd – Seattle

Oct. 5th – Chicago

Oct. 6th – Minneapolis

Oct. 9th – Boston

Oct. 12th – Philadelphia

Oct. 15th – Cincinnati

Oct. 23rd – Oslo

Oct. 25th – Stockholm

Oct. 27th – Copenhagen

Oct. 28th – Hamburg

Oct. 29th – Berlin

Oct. 30th – Cologne

Nov. 1st – Amsterdam

Nov. 3rd – Paris

Nov. 6th – Birmingham

Nov. 7th – Manchester

Nov. 9th London

More cities and dates to be released later. Stay tuned to be part of the 5 Star World Tour.

The 5 Star Album is a genius mix of sounds from Ghana, Nigeria, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The 15-tracked body of work features Bisa Kdei, WSTRN, Patoranking, Frenna, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Headie One and Omah Lay. According to the Legacy Life Entertainment superstar, ‘5 Star’ represents development in both personality and sound from his previous album

The latest studio album is King Promise’s second studio album after blessing the airwaves with ‘As Promised’ in 2020. ‘As Promised’ album houses hit songs like ‘Commando’, ‘Hangover’, ‘My Lady’, just to mention a few.