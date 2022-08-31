5 Star album: King Promise releases dates for US, Europe tour

Ghanaian singer King Promise is taking his latest album, the 5 Star Album, on a world tour. The 5 Star tour is scheduled for the United Kingdom, United States of America and Europe.
Starting with New York on September, 24, King Promise is set to journey through over 20 cities spanning the length of the globe.
Check out the dates below:
Sept. 24th – New York
Sept. 28th – Washington
Sept. 29th – Atlanta
Oct. 2nd – Seattle
Oct. 5th – Chicago
Oct. 6th – Minneapolis
Oct. 9th – Boston
Oct. 12th – Philadelphia
Oct. 15th – Cincinnati
Oct. 23rd – Oslo
Oct. 25th – Stockholm
Oct. 27th – Copenhagen
Oct. 28th – Hamburg
Oct. 29th – Berlin
Oct. 30th – Cologne
Nov. 1st – Amsterdam
Nov. 3rd – Paris
Nov. 6th – Birmingham
Nov. 7th – Manchester
Nov. 9th London
More cities and dates to be released later. Stay tuned to be part of the 5 Star World Tour.
The 5 Star Album is a genius mix of sounds from Ghana, Nigeria, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
The 15-tracked body of work features Bisa Kdei, WSTRN, Patoranking, Frenna, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Headie One and Omah Lay. According to the Legacy Life Entertainment superstar, ‘5 Star’ represents development in both personality and sound from his previous album
The latest studio album is King Promise’s second studio album after blessing the airwaves with ‘As Promised’ in 2020. ‘As Promised’ album houses hit songs like ‘Commando’, ‘Hangover’, ‘My Lady’, just to mention a few.