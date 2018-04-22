6 times Bishop Obinim was more an entertainer than a pastor

One pastor whose name is synonymous with controversy in Ghana is Bishop Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church.
The miraculous things Bishop Obinim has been doing for some church members shows that God is still using his son in doing great miracles for his Children who believe in him.
He seems to be in the news each time as an entertainer than a pastor, Bishop Obinim also known as "small Jesus" is the man of the moment when it comes to miraculous act and wonders.
Over the past few years, these are some of the things he has done that made headline news in Ghana as an entertainer than a Pastor.
1. Bishop Daniel Obinim and Wife Florence Obinim's Romantic Dance in Church
2.Heheii ..Angel Obinim Wears Women Wig To Mimic Jesus
3.Obinim turns 'Imam'; Leads his church to sing 'Allahu Akbar
4. Obinim Sticker, working for Mahama so look at the way Obinim is happy for Mahama and dancing#
5.Miracle-Angel Obinim command lost passport and appeared live in his shoes
6.Bishop Obinim speaks china to drive away
Bishop Obinim's sticker challenge
