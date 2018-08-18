9 photos from Becca's wedding you can't ignore

Photos from award-winning Afro-Pop singer, Becca and her longtime Nigerian boyfriend, Tobi Sanni Daniel when they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony here in Accra.
Becca's husband, Tobi is a banker by profession and the Chief Executive Officer of The State of Mind Entertainment in Nigeria.
Tobi is a former Manager of Ice Prince the ‘Oleku’ hitmaker.
The marriage was graced by friends, family, fellow celebs and the Minister of Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku.
Below are nine photos from the ceremony: