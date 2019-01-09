Adekunle Gold and Simi set to wed today

It’s going down today, Wednesday, January 9, as singers Adekunle Gold and Simi are set to become officially married, 3 weeks after they held their secret wedding introduction in Magodo, Lagos.
According to several reports, they did their ‘secret wedding introduction’ in Magodo, Lagos 3 weeks ago.. and they are set to become legally married today, 9th of January.
Sources also confirm that only 300 guests will witness this event at Victoria Island. (Talk about privacy ehnn)
Let’s take you back in time with these love up photos of the lovebirds who have been dating for over 7-years.
