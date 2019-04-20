Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki after 3 years

British Singer, Adele has separated from her charity boss husband, Simon Konecki, after eleven years together (Three years of marriage).
This is coming after years of rumors the pair’s marriage was on the rocks and that the pair were living separate lives. The couple are also parents to a 6-year-old son
In a statement on Friday, they said the pair were “committed to raising their son together lovingly”. Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.
They married in secret and Adele first addressed the wedding publicly during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her "husband".
The singer's debut album, which was released in 2008 and featured hits including Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory, reached number one in the UK.
She went on to win a string of awards and her follow-up, 21, topped the charts in 30 countries including the US and the UK.
Her third album, 25, sold a record-breaking 800,000 copies in its first week and became the best-selling album of 2015.
In March, Adele was pictured entering a recording studio in New York City, prompting speculation that she was working on new music.
Source: BBC