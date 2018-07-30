Afia Schwarzenegger praises Kennedy Agyapong, calls him a good father

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as Afia Schwarzenegger sent a very beautiful fatherly love message to her 'very good friend' Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and his 6-year-old daughter.
Afia Schwarzenegger, who has a long-standing beef with the member of parliament took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming message during the hard times of Hon. Ken Agyapong for being a good father as he holds his daughter, Nana Akua Agyapong at the burial service of Stacy Offei-Darko.
The former Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP) and mother of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter lost her life at the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital when she allegedly went to do a fat transfer surgery.
READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Stacy Offei Darko's burial ceremony in Pictures
"For all the bad things you say and do...You are actually a good father and thank you for holding her thru this bad times..watching ur daughter cry over her late mum was heartbreaking...I just hope she is fine now. It iz so sad. #Ripstacy", She posted.
READ ALSO: 12 cybercriminals arrested for attempting to rob UMB of GH¢326m
Stacy Offei-Darko was buried on Saturday, July 28, at the Osu Cemetery after a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.