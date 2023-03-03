AJ Sarpong joins Media General from Citi FM/TV

Media personality Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, popularly known as AJ Sarpong has made a media transfer from Citi FM/TV to Media General.
AJ Sarpong joins Media General, owners of TV3, 3FM, Onua FM, Onua TV, Connect FM, Akoma FM, APL and 3news.com, with a wealth of experience.
She has over 13 years of dabbling in television and radio production and presentation, as well as event production, MCing, and media concept development.
She began her career working at Ghanamusic.com before making a move to EIB Network.
She joined Citi TV in 2017 until her recent resignation from the Accra-based station.
AJ Sarpong holds an MA in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and another MA in Brands and Communications Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).