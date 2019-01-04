All set for Fuse ODG’s T.I.N.A. Festival climaxes with Kente Party today

A number of artistes from Ghana and the Diaspora will be gathered at the Round Pavilion of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra today for Fuse ODG’s T.I.N.A. Festival.
Tonight’s concert dubbed ‘Kente Party’ will display the rich African culture, including wearing Kente cloth.
In reuniting the Global African Diaspora, the Tina Festival has been part of a wider series of events over three days held at Ghana’s most iconic venues.
The much-awaited festival by United Kingdom-based Ghanaian artiste Fuse ODG started with a trip to his school at Akosombo in the Eastern Region on January 2, 2019.
Performing at tonight’s show are British artiste Stefflon Don, British rapper Lethal Bizzle, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fuse ODG, among others.
Here are some photos from on the ongoing event at the Round Pavilion of the Trade Fair Centre :
