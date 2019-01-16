Amber Rose reveals she was a drug dealer before she became a stripper

Popular model, Amber Rose, 35, who is known to have been a stripper, has revealed that she also tried to make it as a drug dealer in her native Philadelphia before turning to strip to make ends meet.
The Curvy model and SlutWalk founder shared this during an interview with Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast on Tuesday.
Talking about overcoming life struggles, Amber is quoted as saying,
‘Stripping wasn’t my first option. You know, I tried selling drugs. I tried selling crack in my neighborhood. And they (drug dealers) were like, ‘No,'” Rose revealed. “They said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl, and I was too pretty, and it wasn’t going to happen. So what I did, I would bag it up for them. I would weigh it and bag up the crack rocks for them, and they would throw me some money.”
Rose said she had to become “the queen of the house” at a young age, and that in order to survive, she had to risk it. She said she doesn’t speak about this experience because she “never wants to tell a sob story,” but she also spoke about some big rappers who have gotten a pass for being drug dealers before they became famous.
“I feel like rappers always get this pass of, like, ‘I had to sell drugs to feed my daughter. I had to sell drugs to feed my family.’ […] Like, ‘We made something out of nothing,” she explained. “And when it comes to me, it’s like, do I have to give you this story to understand? It’s been nine years since I’ve been famous, and I never told that to anybody […] Yeah, I was a stripper, and I did what the f**k I had to do to feed my family.” She said.
