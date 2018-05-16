Ambolley justifies why Sarkodie is not a musician

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley disclose that CEO of sarkcess music Sarkodie is not musician.
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer, the first musician from Ghana to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa.
According to him, a musician is someone who is able to put sounds together. Also, to create a message out of it for people to enjoy.
Furthermore, Ambolley insists that he’s the father of rap in Ghana and the world. Moreover, he made these statements on Class FM.
Also, he stated that the VGMA best rapper of the year 2018, Sarkodie cannot be described as a musician but a rapper.
“Many a time, I see the media calling Sarkodie a musician, no, he is a rapper, he is not a musician.
Musicians are people who are able to put sounds together and allow it to make sense for people to enjoy it.
People who call themselves musicians, they have to go back to the drawing board. They have to go back to school to learn how to play instruments.
There are some people who can compose music, the idea will come, and a melodic idea will also emerge, so, they will meet somebody and sing it to him, but they cannot arrange the music, they cannot say: ‘Guitar, you play that side or trumpet play this side’; they cannot do that, so, that person only becomes a composer but not a musician.”
