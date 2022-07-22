American rappers Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper to host Black Star Line Festival in Ghana

American rappers Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensah, who traced their lineage to Ghana, are bringing some of the biggest global artists to their motherland for the first-ever Black Star Line Festival concert.
The concert is set for January 6, 2023, right here in Ghana. The musicians also announced they would be headlining the Blac Star Line Festival concert.
Speaking about the concert, Vic Mensa disclosed that the event aims to bridge the gap between Africans on the continent and those in the diaspora.
Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper have become frequent visitors in Ghana after tracing their ancestry to West Africa in January 2022.
“Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today, we are one step closer to actualising that dream,” Vic Mensa noted on Instagram.