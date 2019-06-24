BET Awards 2019: Full list of winners

The 2019 BET Awards brought the house down on Sunday night in Los Angeles, honouring African Americans and other American minorities who excelled in music, acting, and sports during the past year.
The show kicked off with a special performance from lead BET nominee Cardi B, who took the stage with husband Offset and a gaggle of dancers for their rendition of her hit tracks “Clout” and “Press.”
Cardi is nominated for 7 awards including Album of the Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Collaboration category for her songs with Bruno Mars on “Please Me,” and Bad Bunny and J. Balvin on “I Like It.”
She won five BET Awards in 2017 and four during the 2018 celebration.
Following Cardi’s lead is hip-hop superstar Drake, who is nominated for five awards including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for his track “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, and Best Video.
Other nominees included Beyonce, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Issa Rae, Stephen Curry, and Lizzo.
Mary J. Blige was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Tyler Perry was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award.
Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered on March 31, was remembered throughout the pre-show by heavy hitters like John Legend, Lil’ Kim, and DJ Khaled. BET even opted to use a blue carpet in honour of the slain rapper.
Hussle was posthumously awarded the Humanitarian Award for his community activism and efforts in underprivileged areas. He was also nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Legend, Khaled, and YG will tribute the late rapper with a special performance during the awards show.
Other performances included chart-toppers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performing their hit song “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s rendition of “Truth Hurts,” and a medley of hits from Mary J Blige.
Full list below:
Video of the year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B, "Money"
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America" *WINNER
Drake, "Nice for What"
The Carters, "Apeshit"
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best male R&B/pop artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B *WINNER
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle *WINNER
Travis Scott
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos *WINNER
The Carters
Best collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "I Like It"
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"
Travis Scott featuring Drake, "Sicko Mode" *WINNER
Tyga featuring Offset, "Taste"
Album of the year
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy" *WINNER
Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"
Meek Mill, "Championships"
The Carters, "Everything Is Love"
Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
Viewers' choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, "I Like It"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai, "Trip" *WINNER
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Travis Scott featuring Drake, "Sicko Mode"
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, "All of My Life"
Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again" *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan *WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Best movie
"BlacKkKlansman" *WINNER
"Creed 2″
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
"The Hate U Give"
Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams *WINNER
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry *WINNER
Tiger Woods
BET HER award
Alicia Keys, "Raise a Man"
Ciara, "Level Up"
H.E.R., "Hard Place" *WINNER
Janelle Monae, "PYNK"
Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor, "Rose in Harlem"
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans *WINNER
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best new international act
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok'Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) *WINNER
Teni (Nigeria)