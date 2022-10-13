Big Brother Naija star, Rico Swavey passes on

Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, a former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, has been confirmed dead.
On Thursday, colleagues who were housemates with him confirmed his death on various social media platforms.
As previously reported, the former BBN star was involved in an auto accident, which caused him to go into a coma before dying on Thursday morning.
Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakare, two other ex-housemates, confirmed the report on social media on Thursday.
“This is not what we agreed Rico, “Rest in peace.” Alexa wrote on Twitter.
Tobi, likewise, posted a photo of himself and Rico with the caption, “This is how I will remember you brother.”
Other Nigerian celebrities and past Big Brother Naija housemates like Groovy, Phyna, Tacha and fans of the reality show.
