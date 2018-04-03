Bisa Kdei to release his third album in April

Bisa Kdei, highlife musician, and producer is set to release his third album dubbed " Highlife Connect" on Saturday, April 21.
The album is packed with 15 tracks and it was recorded by Bisa Kdei himself with different sound engineers including Jose, Mix Master Garzy, CJ and Dr. Ray.
'Feeling' and 'Faakye' are few of the songs on the album that are doing well on the market and receiving massive airplay. According to Bisa Kdei he is looking forward to reaching other parts of the globe with his music.
Some of the songs that are on the ' Connect album' are; Hammer, 1934, Dome Bi, Wo sika nti, Bra, faakye, Feeling amongst others. The album is a blend of local and international artistes such as Reekado Banks and Patoranking with the aim of getting into the Nigeria market and the African market as a whole.
Some section of his fans and industry players have recently criticized him for being ' slow' or inactive in the industry. " It is wrong for anyone to say that, " he said this in response to critics.
Some hit songs Ghanaians have enjoyed from Bisa Kdei, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah since in 2012 include Brother Brother, Mansa, azonto ghost, Life , Odo carpenter ,Metanfo , apae, Sister girl , 6 Strings just to mention few.