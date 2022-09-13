Black Sherif bags BET Awards nomination

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The ceremony is slated to take place on September 30. According to Hiphopdx.com, Black Sherif will compete against eight other rappers for the award.
Two of his competitors are Africans, Blxckie from South Africa and Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe.
The other nominees are Benjamin Epps (France), Le Juiice (France), Central Cee (UK), Knucks (UK), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).
Black Sherif is the second Ghanaian to be nominated for the BET ‘Best International Flow’ category, following Sarkodie’s win in 2019.
