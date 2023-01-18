Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service over a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York City judge ruled on Tuesday.
The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Reuters the hearing was a “compliance update” and the judge had asked Cardi B to come in because she had not completed her 15 days of community service per her plea deal.
The WAP (2020) artiste, 30, arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court wearing a form-fitting white dress and long white coat.
Cardi B’s attorney said in a statement: “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavours. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”
Police said the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got into an argument with female bartenders at a club.
She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband and fellow rapper, Offset.
“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said after her hearing in September. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me.”
