PHOTOS : Cardi B suffers wardrobe malfunction at Bonnaroo 2019

Cardi B suffers a very revealing wardrobe malfunction as she splits her mesh jumpsuit at the rear before swiftly changing into a robe during a performance at the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee.
It was day two of Cardi B's return to the stage following complications from the liposuction and breast augmentation surgery that she had after the birth of her daughter Kulture last year.
But come Sunday, it wasn't health-related issues that plagued the hip-hop during her gig at the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee.
While dancing and twerking to the groove of the music, Cardi suffered a revealing wardrobe malfunction, which left her needing to swiftly swap her mesh jumpsuit for a white robe.
The fashion-related mishap happened when the rapper's multi-colored sequin bodysuit ripped at the seam along her backside and showed more of her derriere than even she may have ever bargained for.
The Bronx, New York native has never been shy when it comes to putting her woman curves on display to help shine a light on her music and entrepreneurial endeavors.
But, in this instance, this mishap was obviously beyond just helping sell her show.
