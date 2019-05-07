Check out Cardi B's Met Gala outfit

Cardi B wore the largest, reddest, and quite possibly heaviest red-carpet look at the Met Gala 2019.
The 26-year-old rapper walked the Met Gala red carpet in a heavy red gown with a large train that required several men to carry around.
The oxblood gown was made by Thom Browne. It was made from tulle and silk organza and filled with down. The hand-embroidered dress was also decorated with 30,000 feathers. It took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.
Speaking about his creation, Thom Browne told Vogue: "'I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty."
The theme for this year’s event was “camp,” which left a lot open for interpretation.
Check out the outfit below:
