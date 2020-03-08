After about a week of being silent on accusations that he is the gay partner of Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, which is why he has been very generous to him, Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor has finally dropped a matured response for actress Sandra Ababio.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of a coconut seller he recently helped to set up in a very nice way, he listed other people he has helped around the world as a way of giving back to society.

Emmanuel Adebayor also used the caption of the video to shoot down Sandra Ababio’s tag of being gay.