After about a week of being silent on accusations that he is the gay partner of Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, which is why he has been very generous to him, Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor has finally dropped a matured response for actress Sandra Ababio.
Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of a coconut seller he recently helped to set up in a very nice way, he listed other people he has helped around the world as a way of giving back to society.
READ ALSO: Video: Any movie without me is incomplete because I am the biggest actor in Ghana - Lilwin
Emmanuel Adebayor also used the caption of the video to shoot down Sandra Ababio’s tag of being gay.
As you all know, one of the things I enjoy most is to give back to my community. Whether, it is a rising artist, footballer, or any individual working hard on their craft. I have helped build houses, schools, small businesses…I have done this all across Africa. Many of them, you will not even see advertised on social media. Just this past December I helped by boosting Virgin Fresh Coconut’s business. Proud to see him celebrate his wins everyday ! I brought multiple celebrities and friends to his store and funded his business. I have helped him just like I have helped @therealfunnyface, or any other person for that matter. I find joy in helping men or women working hard towards their goals. I have been hearing @sandra_sarfo_ababio calling me gay for helping @therealfunnyface. If I was to listen to comments from people like @sandra_sarfo_ababio, then brothers like Virgin Fresh Coconut would never get help. Behaviors like this make us walk backward. I will let you all be judge of this and go share a word of advice with @sandra_sarfo_ababio 😂🙏🏾 / @officiallilwin 🏃🏾♂️😅😂 #GodFirst #FunnyPeople #teamSEA