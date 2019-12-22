Check out how Shatta Wale was delivered by Kofi Kinaata's rap at 'MadeInTaadi Concert'

Kofi Kinaata's 'MadeInTaadi Concert' came off at in Takoradi on the 21st of December 2019.
The concert saw many big and underground artistes performed to Kofi Kinaata fans, at the concert dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was delivered by the rap lines of the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker.
Shatta Wale after the 'anointing' thrilled fans present to good music and most of his hit tracks.
One of the exciting moments was when Chichiz of TV3's mentor reloaded fame graced the stage with his lyrical dexterity.