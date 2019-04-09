Check Out: NAM1's first post after MenzGold saga

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 after winning his court case in Dubai has taken to social media to make his first post.
Nana Appiah after battling with court cases whiles in cells in Dubai has been acquitted and is now a free man and he’s set to hit Ghana soon.
According to the first post PrimeNewsGhana sighted, Nana Appiah took to his Instagram page and posted a picture of himself with the caption: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.#JehovahKnows #JehovahSees #PRAISETHELORD.”