Check the savage reply Pappy Kojo was given by a social media user when he compared Messi to Ronaldinho

A social media user by name King Sean gave a savage reply to Hiplife artiste Pappy Kojo when he compared Barcelona forward Messi to former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.
In a Tweet on April 10, 2019, the rapper posted :
PAPPY KOJO
Verified account @PAPPYKOJO
Messi can’t be Ronaldinho
The social media user then replied: Neither can you be Kendrick Lamar
This Tweet seems to have come about when Barcelona met Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Semifinal first leg of the UEFA Champions League.
Lionel Messi failed to score in that game but Barcelona won 1-0. There have been series of debate about who is the better footballer between Messi and Ronaldinho who also played for Barcelona.
Pappy Kojo seems to be a fan of Ronaldinho but his Tweet actually attracted a savage reply.
Barcelona host Manchester United in the second leg at the Camp Nou on April 16 and Pappy may just tweet again.
