'Child's Play' trailer shows Chucky controlling smart homes and drones

The scariest doll in the world is ready to make a comeback. The new ‘Child’s Play’ reboot trailer will get you so psyched for Chucky’s big return.
The official trailer for the reboot of 'Child’s' Play dropped on April 18! Chucky is back on the big screen for the first time since 2004’s 'Seed of Chucky'.
In the new trailer for Child’s Play — in theaters on June 21— Chucky is causing more mayhem than ever. Chucky is ready to spill so much blood.
The reboot, a contemporary reimagining of the 1988 film of the same name, takes a similar play off the old classic. 'Child’s Play' follows a mother who gifts her son a toy doll for his birthday, and she’s unaware of the doll’s evil nature.
Here’s something you might’ve not known: Although Chucky is returning to the big screen, Brad Dourif, who has voiced the dirty-mouth terror in every Child’s Play film since its inception, will not return for the reboot.
When Child’s Play hits theaters, the slasher doll will have a slightly different appearance with a more technologically advanced aesthetic. Chucky will also be voiced by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.
Source: Hollywood Life