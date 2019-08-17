Comedian Klint da Drunk involved in accident

Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, popularly known as ‘Klint da Drunk’, has taken to his Instagram page on Friday to share how God saved him from a terrible accident.
Igwemba, who hails from Agukwu-Nri in Anocha LGA of Anambra State, was filled with praises as he called on his followers to join him in thanking God for saving him from the accident which occurred along Bauchi-Jos expressway.
He wrote: ”Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road.
”We were involved in a terrible car crash. We boarded a golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move.
”The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us.
”The road was wet as it had been drizzling.
”The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/H or there about, we rammed right into the back of this truck.
”God being so merciful and wonderful, we got off with very minor injuries.
”How the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage on us is just God’s doing.
”God, I thank you for life, I thank You for Your Mercies , I thank You for Your Grace and for your love on sinners like us.
” your name be glorified forever in Jesus Mighty Name!!! Amen!!!.”
Credit : dailypost.ng