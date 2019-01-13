Coming to America 2 : Eddie Murphy returns after 30 years

The long-awaited "Coming to America" sequel is finally moving forward and Eddie Murphy has signed on to star after 30 years of its first release.
Coming to America, the classic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy as an African prince traveling incognito to Queens to find true love, is getting a sequel more than 30 years after its initial release. Murphy will return in the role of Akeem, who in this movie comes back to the US to meet his long lost son and heir to his nation’s throne.
“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen” Murphy said in a statement.
The sequel will revolve around Murphy’s Prince Akeem returning to America to seek out his long-lost son, the heir to the throne of the African nation Zamunda.
Source: complex.com