VIDEO: Counsellor Lutherodt advised me not to marry a pastor again – Gifty Osei

Newly married gospel musician, Gifty Osei has showered praises on controversial marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutherodt for the wise counsel he gave after her first marriage with Prophet Prince Elisha Osei failed.
Gifty Osei during her marriage ceremony with newly found love, Hopeson Adorye openly disclosed that counsellor Lutherodt objectively told her that her first marriage failed because she married a man of God and continued that “your next marriage, make sure you don’t marry a man of God”.
She also disclosed the hell she went through after her first marriage with a man of God failed.
Watch Gifty Osei speaking on how she was saved by George Lutherodt here:
Source: Ameyaw Debrah