Countryman Songo gets new tattoo

By Michael Klugey
Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman, popularly known as "Countryman Songo' in his time away from hosting the show “Fire-4Fire" on Adom TV and Asempa FM seems to be relaxed.

The multiple RTP Award winner has been reportedly suspended from Multimedia due to a court cases between him and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), over libelous comments.

However, Patrick Osei Agyemang seems not allow that feat perturb him at all.

The Radio energetic and tough-talking host took to Twitter with his picture lying in a shop as he gets some ink on his skin.

Patrick Osei Agyemang seems to be having the time of his life close to his family in the United Kingdom.

 