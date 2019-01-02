VIDEO: Anokye Supremo flies to India for eye surgery

Highlife musician Anokye Supremo has been flown to India to have surgery done on a brain tumour which has impaired his vision.
Speaking to KOFI TV, he noted that some Ghanaians have shown him love by helping him raise funds to fly to India for the surgery to be done.
Kofi Adoma caught up with Anokye at the Kotoka International Airport when he was leaving for India.
Even though he still cannot see, he stated that the love shown him by Ghanaians brought him some relief.
The tumor has blurred the vision of the long-suffering Daddy Lumba look-alike.
According to him, he cannot see completely out of his left eye.
He said the whole thing started about a couple of months ago when he experienced severe headaches.
“It started in October and I thought it was migraine. I went to the hospital and was told I had a tumor in my head which has caused an enlargement in my left eye,” he said.
A few weeks ago, he had been told by his doctors it would take him about Ghs 12, 000 to have a surgery done on the tumour in India.
DL Junior is known for his songs Befa Me, Efri Nea Efire and Hye Wo Ho Den, Krom Aye De, and Hash Wuish.
Watch here:
Credit: citinewsroom