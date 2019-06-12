Daisy Little Amankwah ready to lift Ghana Movie Industry

In this part of our country, it very difficult to identify a top-notch actress who is versatile and more professional in what she does.
For an actress to be in the position to adapt to series of roles in the movie industry then it means her class is exquisite and incredible.
Daisy Little Amankwah is one of the finest actresses the nation has produced over the years. Without a doubt, when we talk of top 5 actresses in the movie industry in the country, Daisy will be included.
The talented actress who has been in the movie scene for about eight years has featured in loads of movies including Desperate Survivors which featured Legendary Kalsoume Sinare & Fred Amugi among others, Kakalika Love a movie show which had the likes of (Jackie Appiah, Kofi Ajorlolo etc. , Hard way to Love among others.
The luscious and gorgeous actress also featured in some number of Television series which includes Simple dimple, Victims, House of Secrets (Living with Trisha) which was an award-winning series at the RTP awards in 2014, (Charade) which was also being telecasted on African Magic in 2015 & is one of Africa’ top channel as far as African movies are concerned.
Jollof (Noko nice) & Yin yang is another top series Daisy is involved which will soon be hitting the screens.
Due to her versatility in the industry, Daisy has also featured in some music videos as well commercial work for some organisations including Jovix fast food & Building Solution (Constructive solutions).