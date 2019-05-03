Daughters of Glorious Jesus to celebrate 30 years anniversary

Legendary Ghanaian Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus(DoGJ), is set to celebrate their 30th anniversary in the gospel music ministry with a line-up of activities.
At a press launch held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, music trio expressed their gratitude to God for bringing them this far in the ministry and also outlined a number of activities to mark their anniversary.
"There shall be a Gala dinner to launch the Daughters 3 Foundation, a non-government organization that seeks to extend a hand to the less privileged in society; a Europe tour in May and June; a US tour in June and July; regional tours in November and December."
They will also be holding a tribute concert where musicians who take inspiration from them would perform their songs.
Apart from that, there shall be a sanitation campaign, as their contribution to conscientize people on the need to keep the environment clean.
The Glorious trio also announced that they would be having a symposium to share experiences of their music journey and wrap it up with a concert dubbed ‘Glorious 30 concert’ in Accra and Kumasi in December.
The manager, Andy Favoured, addressing the media, hinted on a social media challenge which requires contestants to video themselves singing their favorite DoGJ song and hashtag #glorious30 across all their social media platforms.
The winners of the challenge would stand a chance of dining with the trio as well as touring and performing with them on some shows.
Daughters of Glorious Jesus have 12 albums to their credit. They are known for songs like ‘Yesu Mo’, ‘Odomfo’, ‘Bebree’, ‘Woso’, ‘Adedie’, ‘Abba Father’ and ‘Yesu Fata Ayeyi.’