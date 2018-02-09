Stop the nudity or you end your career - Prophet warns Ebony

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi whose name has become a household name due to his famous prophecies has landed another prophecy, this time, on the door step of ‘Hustle’ hitmaker Ebony Reigns.
The '90’s Bad Gal,Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, has come under hefty criticism by many showbiz personalities like Frema Ashkar of Metro TV who doubles as the manageress of Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwabena and the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)Obour, following her nude performance at this year’s 4Syte TV Music Video Awards and with her newest single track ‘Hustle’.
Speaking in an inspiring interview on Accra-based Hot93.9FM's 'Maakye' educative program , the controversial prophet popularly known as the Eagle Prophet, after delineating candidly that, Ebony's talent in music is a gift from God which no one can tamper with; cautioned the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker to stop displaying her nakedness in public if she wants to go far in her music career:
"The way I see the lady from afar, I can tell you that she has God given talent. You could see that with the way she puts words together and sings. God has given her that gift and in this world, God has given every human being his/her own talent but the way you decide to project that talent will direct where and how you will end up. So I will tell her to stop the nudity show or else she will end her career." He revealed.
The Kumasi based Prophet gained wide recognition for his prophecy on the Kintampo Waterfalls which caused the death of several students and the recent one being the death of Multimedia Group Presenter Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) who was reported to have died at the Korle- Bu teaching hospital after a short illness last Saturday.
