Eminem criticised for rap about Manchester bombing

Unaccommodating is the opening track on the star's 11th album, Music To Be Murdered By, which he released, unannounced, on Friday morning.

A follow-up to 2018's Kamikaze, the 20-track album features cameos from Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran and the late Juice Wrld.

In a stark contrast to the Manchester Arena lyric, the album's lead single, Darkness, advocates tighter gun control laws in the US.

The song and video reference the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas, in which 58 people died, with Eminem playing the role of an isolated, mentally-disturbed character who plots a murderous rampage to gain notoriety.

The video ends with a montage of news reports from recent mass shootings, captioned: "When will it end? When enough people care."

Eminem then urges fans to register to vote in the upcoming US elections, writing: "Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America".

Source: BBC