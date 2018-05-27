Emmanuel Adebayor to surprise Pataapa with D&G suit

İstanbul Başakşehir FK player, Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed to Ghanaian comedian Funny Face that he wants to surprise Pataapa.
The surprise was as a result of an Instagram joke by Funny Face, who is known in real life as, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, on Pataapa’s oversized suit he wore at the just ended 2018 VGMA.
Patapaa turned up at the 2018 VGMA in style as Ghanaians were anxious to see what the "one corner" hitmaker will wear. The Agona Swedru based artiste came in a blue suit and looked as gentle and cool as you can ever imagine but it was oversize.
The former Real Madrid player, Adebayor broke the news to Funny Face when he visited his residence in Accra via Instagram that he wants to surprise the one corner crooner.
According to Adebayor “don’t worry, I will send Funny Face to get your size and I will send you Dolce Gabbana Suit”.
“Let them talk, don’t mind them. Next award you will go there with Dolce Gabbana Suit… I will send them from Italy and measure you in Ghana”, he averred.
For his part, Ghana’s children President Funny Face said, "Pataapa you just won an award from my boss… we’re branding you to the Grammy”.