Fans attack Sista Afia on stage for performing a song with Shatta Wale at #BhimnConcert

Stonebwoy fans yesterday at the Bhim Concert attacked Sista Afia for performing one of her songs featuring Shatta Wale at the Fantasy Dome inside Trade fair in Accra.
Obviously, anything about Shatta Wale wouldn’t be needed at Stonebwoy’s concert not when Shatta Wale organized his Thanksgiving concert to sabotage the Bhimnation concert on the same day.
A viral video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on social media, Fans at the auditorium could be seen throwing water bottles and other offensive objects at the 'jeje' hitmaker.
However, Sista Afia paused her performance and addressed the crowd, saying she's here to support Stonebwoy and his BhimNation.
"This is not a 'beef' thing. I love Stonebwoy personally and I am here to do it form him".
"This is not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy kinda beef thing," she said to cheers from the crowd.
Watch fans throwing things at Sista Afia on stage below;
