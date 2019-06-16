PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ghanaian celebs join Fathers' Day celebration

Today June 16, 2019, Ghanaian celebrities have joined other celebrities across Africa and the rest of the world to help make this Fathers’ Day a memorable one.
It’s a very special day for all the amazing fathers out there, including these male stars who are the ultimate doting dads to their little ones.
So many of Ghanaian celebrities are also fathers to the most adorable children, and in honour of Fathers' Day, we’ve rounded up some of the sweetest photos of celebrity as they joined the celebration.
One of the cutest relationships ever is between a father and a daughter, and so many celebs are totally wrapped around the finger of their little ones.
Take John Dumelo, for instance — he’s absolutely in awe of his son and is so sweet to him carrying his son to mark Fathers' Day. Then, of course, there’s Yvonne Nelson's husband, he shared an image of his children and we are once again seeing baby Ryn
Rockstar Kuami Eugene also celebrated his musician dad. Stonebwoy also proved how special his dad means to him on his Instagram page.
Take a look at more hot celebrity dads with their kids below;
https://www.instagram.com/p/ByxR-h6F5OI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link