Full list of winners at 24th VGMA

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off Saturday, May 6.
Black Sherif took home the Artiste of the Year and three others, Camidoh won Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise won Album of the Year with 5 Star, Sarkodie won Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Piesie Esther won Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif ————- winner
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
King Promise
Camidoh
Kidi
Piesie Esther
Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song of the Year
Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner
Lasmid – Friday Night
Kelvyn Boy – Down flat
Gyakie – Something
Wendy Shay – Survivor
Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado
Stonebwoy – Therapy
Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Record of the Year
King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna
Adomaa – Beginning Again
Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
Stonebwoy – Therapy
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
Gyakie – Far away ———- Winner
Best Gospel Song
Celestine Donkor – Final Say
Piesie Esther – Way3 Me Yie ——– Winner
Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
Joe Mettle – Kadosh
Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala
Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe (Edwin Dadson)
Awura Abena – This Far
MOG Music – Mala
Best New Artiste
Lasmid ———– winner
Djay
Malcom Nuna
Jay Bhad
Ewuraabena
Dj Azonto
Chief One
Album of the Year
Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was
Sarkodie – Jamz
Gyakie – My Diary
King Promise – 5 Star ———— winner
Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob
Joe Mettle – The Kadosh
Best Rap Performance Nominees
Medikal – Scarface
Strongman – Goated
Amerado – Obiaa boa ———— winner
Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6
Teephlow – 6feet
International Collaboration of the Year
Camidoh – – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner
Kidi – Touch it ft Tyga
King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
Kidi – Blessed ft Mavado
MzVee – Dumebi ft Yemi Alade
King Promise – Run to you ft Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa
Sarkodie – Better days ft Buju
Collaboration of the Year
FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif ——— winner
Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Bethel Revival Choir ft Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe
Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
Best African Artiste
Libianca
Burna Boy
Asake —————- winner
Kizz Daniel
The Therapist
Songwriter of the Year Nominees
Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
Perez Muzik – Hewale lala ——- winner
Fameye – Thank You
Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
Ewurabena – This Far
Best Highlife Artiste
Kofi Kinaata —————— winner
Akwaboa
Kuami Eugene
Abiana
Best Hiplife/ Hiphop Artiste
Black Sherif
Sarkodie ————— winner
Kwesi Authur
Medikal
Amerado
Strongman
Best Hip-Hop Song
Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner
Amerado – Obiaa boa
Sarkodie – Country side ft Black Sherif
Malcom Nuna -Benzo
Kwesi Authur – Drama
Medikal – Scarface
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
Camidoh
King Promise ——- winner
Gyakie
Kidi
Wendy Shay
Kelvyn Boy
Best Gospel Artiste
Piesie Esther ————- winner
Joe Mettle
Perez Muzik
Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor
MOG Music
Best Female Vocal Performance
Piesie Esther
Niella ———– Winner
Enuonyam
Cina Soul
Abiana
Adomaa
Best Male Vocal Performance
Camidoh
Kyei Mensah
Perez Muzik ———– Winner
Stonebwoy
King Promise
Best Music Video
Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo ——- winner
Stonebwoy – Therapy
Piesie Esther – Waye me yie
Stonebwoy – Gidigba
Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
Kidi – Touch It remix ft Tyga
Scott Evans – Best Side
Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to lose you
Producer of the Year
Mog Beatz ——— winner
Atown
Phantom
Shadrach Yawson
Guilty Beatz
Kill Beatz
Liquid Beatz
Samnsey
Audio Engineer of the Year
Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
Qube – Beginning Again
Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
Supa Dups – Therapy
Possigee – Country Side
Altra Nova – Far Away ———– winner
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft Kelvyn Boy
Ras Kuuku – 33N1
Epixode – Atia ——————— winner
Black Sherif – Don’t forget me
Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft Blvk H3ro
Maccasio – Eyes on You ft Stonebwoy
Best Afropop Song
Stonebwoy – Therapy ————- winner
Wendy Shay – Survivor
Black Sherif – Oil in my head
Dopenation – Gboza
King Promise – Ten toes ft Omah Lay
Kuami Eugene – Take away
Kidi – Blessed ft Movado
Fameye – Thank you
Best Afrobeats Song
Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner
Gyakie – Something
Kidi – Champagne
Djay – Balance it
King Promise – Ginger
FBS – Jo ft King Promise
Best Highlife Song
Epixode – Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena
AK Songstress – My Proposal
Adina – Adi Dede
Kwesi Authur – Adom
Kelvyn Boy – Downflat ——— winner
Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy
Best Hiplife Song
Lasmid – Friday Night ——- Winner
Medikal – Stubborn Academy
Jay Bahd – Anadwo
DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
Kweku Flick – Ewiase