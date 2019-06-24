Full list of winners at the 2019 EMY Africa Awards

The 2019 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY Africa Awards), the Father's Day aimed at celebrating the most outstanding, inspiring and hardworking men in our societies came off on June 22 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
This event is themed “Positioning the new African for a paradigm shift” saw great men like centurion National Chief Imam, Sheik Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, Louis Lamis, CEO of Liezer-Legacy Productions – producers of Kejetia Vs Makola and Patrick Awuah the Founder and President of Ashesi University College grab awards for their great work in society.
Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Kojo Soboh, said this year's theme was inspired by the significant change in the Award trophy which was primarily influenced by “The Thinker”, a sculptural masterpiece by the renowned French sculptor François-Auguste-René Rodin.
“The mould of the trophy, from the rough ruggedness and formlessness at the base to the highly polished finish and well-sculptured torso at the top reinforces the imagery of the hard and arduous journey from ineptness and obscurity to refinement, mastery and fame," he said.
Mr Soboh revealed the trophy represents the tenet, “Greatness has no identity until it arrives.”
He added, “this year, we have lifted the head of The Thinker to signify that the African man must think positively looking into the future with hope.”
The ceremony held in a glamorous dinner setting was hosted by Joy FM’s Nathaniel Attoh the EMY Africa Awards 2019.
Here is the full list of winners;
COMPETITIVE AWARDS
The Pav Ansah Communicator Award
Named in memory of Paul Archibald Vianney Ansah, this award recognises a communication professional who is an opinion leader with the most positive outreach and an inspirator with the most influence.
WINNER: Giovani Caleb
Man of the Year – Entertainment
This award recognises the most prolific and consistent personality in the entertainment industry in the year under review. He must be Ghana-centric and have the reach that extends beyond the country’s borders.
WINNER: Louis Lamis
Man of the Year – Sports
This award recognises the most prolific and consistent sports personality in the year under review.
WINNER: Ezekiel Nana Ziggy Ansah
Discovery of the Year
This award recognises a young adult male who is emerging in a chosen industry. He must exhibit peer leadership skills and be a budding pillar of the community.
WINNER: Kofi Genfi
Brand of the Year
This award recognises an African brand that has a male brand positioning and is a champion in its industry category based on the current year market prominence and consumer preference.
WINNER: Adepa Shoes
HONOURARY AWARDS
Man of the Year
Recognises a man who is very impactful in society; a change exponent; responsible paterfamilias and mentor; an innovator; a visible team player; a certifiable gentleman and pillar of community.
Recipient – Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong
Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is an astute businessman with many years of experience. He set up the Special Investments Limited, a real estate and construction business. The business owns a significant number of estate houses and apartments and office complexes in very strategic areas in Ghana.
He is a co-owner of United 2 Company Limited, which is a holding company for the U2 Salt Limited and United Television (UTV). The company has a 600-acre salt mining site and a refinery at Winneba in the Central Region. United Television is a leading TV station and one of the most viewed in Ghana and across the globe.
He owns a mineral water company, Special Ice Limited which can currently has two factories in Accra and Kumasi. He is also a co-owner and the board chairman for Best Point Savings and Loans Limited.
The Peristrofi World Honorary International Award Conference bestowed on him, an Honorary Ambassador of Business Entrepreneur in West Africa. He has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Law from Barkley University in the United States of America for his contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana.
Woman of the Year
Recognises a woman of excellence and innovation who has inspired many; who has broken new ground or old barriers; and contributed to her community and the nation at large, in her professional and volunteer leadership.
Recipient – Patricia Poku-Diaby
Patricia Poku-Diaby is the founder of Plot Enterprise Group.
The company is a wholly Ghanaian owned cocoa processing company. The group has market presence in Asia and West Africa and comprises; Plot Commodities Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast and Plot Enterprise Ghana.
Plot Commodities deals in cotton and cocoa and is registered with the Cocoa Merchants Association of America. Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast is engaged in the trading of cocoa, cashew nut and wood products.
The enterprise has a plant which has an annual initial bean input capacity of 32,000 metric tonnes. The plant was fully commissioned in January 2010. Plot over 200 staff and exports to the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Recognises an acclaimed veteran of an industry who has been an exemplary leader over the course of his lifetime, whose work has broken barriers and influenced change, and who is a role model in his careers and community involvement.
Recipient – Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu
Sheikh Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric, Chief Imam of Ghana, and the founder of The SONSET Fund and IPASEC. He currently has seven educational institutions in the Greater Accra region, which he has established and is managed by various individuals.
The centenarian in the past fifteen years pioneered the establishment of 10 other educational institutions in all the ten regions of the country.
He has been involved in the establishment of institutions and organizations for providing services that address the humanitarian needs and empowerment of the Muslim youth in and outside Ghana. He has personally sponsored hundreds of needy Muslim children mostly from the disadvantaged and vulnerable Muslim communities
He is a member of the National Peace Council and received the Osagyefo Peace Award at the maiden edition of the EMY Africa Awards.
Men Group/Club of The Year
This award recognises an outstanding men organisation who by proof of their participation and contribution have made an impact on society.
Recipient – Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG)
Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), formed a few years after the end of WWII, has gone through various stages of transformation.
Established since the early 70s, its ceremonial contingent has been very impressive on some national platforms and, thus become the face of the Veterans of this country and other political independence trailblazers.
The group is endowed with rare experiences from peacekeeping operations across the world and brings these experiences to bear anytime our dear nation is confronted with a threat of violence.
The VAG contingent always responds to invitations for official events. The service of the VAG is highly commendable and is a clear challenge to all citizens of this country and those yet unborn to be patriotic and to put Ghana first.
Magnate Award (Man of the Year – Business)
This award recognises a magnate – an entrepreneur, founder or majority shareholder of a business – who is well respected and has significant influence in his field of business. His business must be socially accountable, contribute to sustainable development (CSM), and have good customer relationship management.
Recipient – Daniel McKorley
Daniel McKorley is a shipping magnate, an entrepreneur, a supply chain and Logistics management expert and a philanthropist.
He is the Chairman and CEO of McDan Group of Companies, with interests in shipping and logistics, oil and gas, agriculture and real estate.
He holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Administration from the Commonwealth University, London Business School, an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and Bachelors in Entrepreneurship both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as well as a Diploma in Leadership from Lehigh University, Pennsylvania, USA.
Diasporan Award
This award recognises a Ghanaian living in the diaspora who has made significant contribution to his area of residence and is also involved in development in Ghana.
Recipient – Boris Kodjoe
Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjo better known as Boris Kodjoe is an Austrian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent. Well known for his roles as in the 2000 film Love & Basketball as well as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar, the sports-courier and agent Damon Carter on the Showtime drama series Soul Food.
In 2018, he used his influence to draw global attention to Ghana through the Full Circle Festival initiative. This undoubtedly contributed to earning Ghana the 4th place on CNN’s list of world destinations to visit in 2019.
Boris Kodjoe first appeared in an episode of the TV program ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ in 1998. He was then cast as Damon Carter in the show ‘Soul Food’ in 2000. Two years later, he appeared in the movie ‘Brown Sugar’. After this, the actor got featured in the series ‘Boston Public’. Then he had a regular role in the series ‘Second Time Around’.
Media Excellence Award
Recognises a man who has built formidable and communications enclave far outstripping existing media in innovative programming and commendable expansions.
Recipient – Mr Torgbor Mensah
Mr. Torgbor Mensah is the Chairman of the Great Argon Holdings, the largest Integrated Marketing Communication Group in Ghana, which has DDP Outdoor Limited as a subsidiary. He is the newly elected President of the Advertising Association of Ghana and has over thirty years’ experience in the advertising sector.
The Great Argon Holdings comprises companies including DDP Outdoor Limited, Infocus PR, Adams JWT, MediaCom Ghana Limited, Insight Grey Advertising, MPG Mediaplus, Africa Media Warehouse Panaroma Graphix, Mediacom Senegal, Mediacom Togo, Mediacom Benin, Media Cote d’Ivoire.
The group also has a presence in Mali, Senegal, Benin, Togo, and DRC, as well as partners in Cameroon, Gabon, Niger, and Burkina Faso.
The Settler Award
This award recognizes a socio-economically active resident non-Ghanaian or 2nd/3rd generation Ghanaian who has made an impactful contribution in area of endeavour, especially with involvement in development, investment, etc.
Recipient – Iyiola Ayoade
The strength of character, the passion for hard work and the knack for creativity- these are the ideals and principles that have motivated Iyiola Ayoade to lead and inspire his team to grow a business from one room to a huge Pan African outfit with offices in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde – THE MULTIPLE CONCEPTS GROUP.
With more than 25 years working experience from Banking through advertising to Event Management and Audio Visual Productions, Iyiola Ayoade is Group Chairman of the Multiple Concepts Group Limited; mother company for Charter House; West Africa’s leading Events and TV Production Company headquartered in Ghana.
Over the 25 years, the grandson of the great Oba Adesoji Aderemi, the late Ooni of Ife, has led his team to produce over 500 events across various destinations in Ghana and beyond and almost a year of television hours in TV content.
His truest and deepest faculties have been those core areas of specialization where his creativity brings near impossible concepts to life while keeping a keen eye on the numbers to make every venture a worthy one. He is married to the adorable Theresa Ayoade and blessed with two beautiful children.
The Guardian Award (Mentorship And Leadership Award)
This award recognises a thought leader, a role model and an inspirational leader who has shown an ability to nurture mentees and protégés.
Recipient – Dr Patrick Awuah
Patrick Awuah is the Founder and President of Ashesi University College, a private, not-for-profit institution that has quickly gained a reputation for innovation and quality education in Ghana. In 2012, Ashesi University was ranked as one of the top ten Most Respected Companies in Ghana and was the first educational institution to win the award. In the same survey, Mr Patrick Awuah was named the 4th Most Respected CEO in Ghana.
In recognition of his service to Ghana, His Excellency, President J.A. Kufuor in July 2007, awarded his Membership of the Order of the Volta. In November 2009, he won two prestigious awards; the 2009 Microsoft Alumni Foundation “Integral Fellow” award a programme honouring Microsoft Alumni who have made a meaningful difference in the daily lives of others. In recognition of his exceptional leadership in the area of education, he was awarded the Millennium Excellence Award for Educational Development (2010).
The Green Fingers Award (Man of the Year – Agriculture)
This award recognises an agriculturist or an agro-based entrepreneur who has made notable contribution to agriculture. He should also have an impact on society through innovation, employment acreage or contribution to food security.
Recipient – Richard Nunekpeku
Richard Nunekpeku is the Founder and Chief Farmer at Anyako Farm, a wholly Ghanaian owned farm with investments into vegetables and cereal production under irrigation.
Richard previously worked at Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd, PZ Cussons and Samsung Electronics West Africa where he played critical roles in sales and marketing of company products and initiatives. His passion for community development translated into several CSR initiatives he led at Samsung where until 2015 he was the Marketing Manager, Consumer Electronics.
Richard holds an LLB degree from GIMPA, an MBA (Marketing) and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Ghana and has successfully completed the Ghana School of Law Professional Law Course program awaiting the call to the Ghanaian Bar in October 2019. Richard was recognized in 2017 as a Mandela Washington Fellowship participant. He is also a Fellow of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurial Foundation (2016).
Man of the Year – Technology, sponsored by NASCO Ghana
This award recognises a man – scientist, innovator or tech entrepreneur – who has successfully applied technology in the areas of human comfort and development, such as business, communication and health.
Recipient – Mr Archie Hesse
Mr Archie Hesse managed the implementation of the 'e-zwich' Biometric Smart Card Banking and Retail System in 2008. The e-zwich system today is at the heart of government payments.
Under his leadership (as CEO), in November 2012, the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) commissioned its third platform - ghlink™ - an interbank switching and processing system that interconnected the systems of all universal banks, eligible savings and loans companies and third-party payment service providers.
This shared platform has reduced the cost of integration for interbank transactions for banks and their customers.
He also successfully implemented the Automated Clearing House System, digitizing cheque processing and significantly, mobile money interoperability. His team delivered not only a true platform level integration between mobile money operators but also a solution which leveraged existing rails at GhIPSS to provide transfers to bank accounts across banks and e-zwich.
Asclepian Award (Man of the Year – Health)
Named after the Rod of Asclepius, which represents medicine and health. It recognises exceptional work in health and wellness and is awarded to a health practitioner or entrepreneur who has made notable contribution to the area of health.
Recipient – Mr Kofi Nsiah Poku
Mr Kofi Nsiah Poku is the founder of Kinapharma Limited, one of Ghana’s leading local manufacturers of pharmaceuticals for over-the-counter-drugs, vitamins and prescription only drugs. Their products include Martins liver salt, Akoma APC, Cefunat, Ciprokin, Amortex, Artenex, Rhizin, Kinaclox, and Glebetics.
The total list of made in Ghana products manufactured by Kinapharma is in excess of 150 products. Kinapharma has the widest range of locally made products. Following the expansion of its ultra-modern state of the art facility situated in the North Industrial Area of Ghana, Kinapharma has become the largest manufacturer of essential drugs in Ghana.
Healthlife, a subsidiary of Kinapharma manufactures and distribute food and beverage based products. The company has the largest Tetra Pak manufacturing plant in Sub-Saharan Africa with state of the art machinery to guarantee quality and safety in the food industry.
The Rig Award (Man of the Year – Oil & Gas)
A professional in the oil & gas industry or an entrepreneur who has made notable contribution in the area of oil & gas
Recipient – Kevin Okyere
Kevin Okyere is the Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Group, a successful energy conglomerate in West Africa that he established and has managed for over 10 years.
An entrepreneur, Kevin uses his skills in business strategy, finance and negotiations to envision and execute high-end commercial and developmental projects. He is widely recognized by his peers, and local and international media as one of the pioneers in Africa’s energy sector.
In 2008, Kevin established Springfield Energy, one of the leading energy actors in Ghana who over a period of five (5) years has supplied 12.5% of Ghana’s petroleum products requirement. The Company has also supplied hydrocarbons into other countries along the Gulf of Guinea. The Company is the first Ghanaian Independent firm to lift crude oil from the TEN field (Ghana).
Kevin established Springfield Ashburton Limited in Nigeria, the only indigenous Ghanaian company to be involved in energy-related trade out of Nigeria. Kevin is the driving force behind Springfield Exploration & Production Ltd, the first wholly-owned independent Ghanaian firm to own and operate a deep offshore oil block in Ghana.
He sits on the board of numerous companies including Aker Solutions Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Fairfax Oilfield Services Limited, a Springfield Group Company, and Aker Solutions of Norway, a leading global provider of oil field services. His Springfield Foundation delivers impactful initiatives in health and education.
Man of the Year – Style
Recognises an outstanding man of panache and unique style, whose magnetism and good manners permeate through his work.
Recipient – Yofi Grant
Yoofi Grant is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. He is also a renowned Ghanaian investment banker with over 30 years of extensive work experience in banking and finance.
Having served in various capacities in corporate finance and advisory, corporate banking and marketing, he has broad knowledge and great exposure in the African financial markets and has cultivated strong relationships with international private equity funds, portfolio and investment managers and brokerage funds.
He is responsible for the development and implementation of AAF SME Fund LLC, one of the largest agriculture SME funds in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Man of Courage Award
This award goes to a physically impaired person who has against all odds made a positive impact in society.
Recipient – Paul Anomah-Kordieh
Paul Anomah-Kordieh is a Broadcast Journalist and Disability Right Advocate. Paul became blind at age five. Paul holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education Arts from the University of Cape Coast. He has a passion for journalism and has through hard work and determination worked with VALCO Radio, Choice FM, Happy FM and ETV.
He believes in the right dissemination of information and sees journalism as a service to the community and the entire nation. He now has his own Show called “Live Chat with Paul” which aims at inspiring and empowering his viewers to fulfil their purpose in life.
Paul heads the National Resource Centre For Children with Disabilities as the Executive Director, and is leading a national effort for the implementation of the Inclusive Education Policy through the “Model School Project” and the establishment of the “Ghana Alliance for Inclusive Education”. His efforts reach several communities; educating parents and engaging communities on disability rights protection.
Paul is also leading efforts in exploring the use of technology to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in partnership with the Western New York STEM, USA. He is the recipient of the Honorary Outstanding Personality Award by the Radio and Television Personality Award.
Commonwealth Development Award
Recipient – British High Commission, Accra
For their work in boosting bilateral trade and investment between two (2) Commonwealth member states. The British High Commission, Accra (BHCA), under the Stewardship of H.E Mr Iain Walker, has worked tirelessly to promote bilateral trade between the UK and Ghana and support the President of Ghana’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda.
The BHCA has facilitated several VIP - led trade visits between both countries. It has facilitated the creation of the UK - Ghana Business Council which meets twice a year, and brings UK and Ghana governments and business leaders together, to find ways to promote mutual priorities around trade and investment, economic development, job creation and business.
The BHCA has significantly reduced barriers to trade and investment between Ghana and the UK, by promoting value-added trade and investment activities that enhance Ghanaian and British exports and businesses.
The Commonwealth is on track to achieve US$700 billion in intra-Commonwealth trade in goods and services by 2020. This is made possible by the work of organisations such as the BHCA.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
In the year under review, a man can be recognised for something extraordinary they did for the benefit and growth of society.
Green Corporate Star Award (Sponsored by A Rocha Ghana)
This award recognises a personality who has demonstrated love for humanity and who has contributed to communal development or a cause. There has to be evidence of humanitarian work and how it has improved on the quality of life.
Recipient – Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC
Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc is the leading total beverage business in Ghana with 24 different brands. They have been around for 58 years, are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Operating from two production sites in Achimota and Kaasi, GCBL employs about 600 people. Guinness Ghana Breweries Commitments to Triple Bottom-Line
Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc, prides itself as a sustainable business that is committed to achieving its water targets aimed at driving real change for the environment, the economy, and the communities they operate in.
Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc is not only committed to being a leader in the business sector but seeks to create leadership in Alcohol in Society by creating a positive role for alcohol in society through partnerships and programs which impact misuse. Worthy of mention, is the recent partnership with The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to roll out a new drink drive module for all drivers across the country.
Guinness Ghana is also showing leadership by reducing its environmental impacts by making its products and business operations more environmental sustainably. The parent organization Diageo has outlined a commitment to minimize the negative environmental impact associated with the irresponsible disposal of plastic straws.
In Ghana, Guinness Ghana is one of the leading Beverage Companies rallying corporate efforts to progressively address the menace of plastics in our environment.
In respect of social impact, Guinness Ghana is building thriving communities by enabling people particularly women, to have skills and resources to build a better future for themselves. Guinness Ghana’s has over 70 Water of Life footprints and counting across Ghana, with over 600,000 beneficiaries.
We are happy to note that, Guinness Ghana is retooling its operations to be more environmentally friendly. Through its Water Blue Print program, they have reduced water usage by 29.6%. 300,000 cubic meters of water has been put back in water-stressed areas as part of the Water Replenishment Strategy.
Importantly 100% of operational wastewater is returned to the environment safely. They are currently finalizing landscape restoration program that will see them committing to support reforestation programs in critical watersheds in the country.
Humanitarian Award
Nii Botswe Laryea II (Kotobabi Manste)
As a traditional ruler (The Nungua Djasetse, who is also the Kotobabi Mantse) and owner of liberty industries ventures, the 4th Annual EMY Africa Awards honours you for your company’s immense contribution to your community (Nungua and its environs) by providing massive employment and supporting events and projects for youth development.
Recognition Award for Advertising and Marketing
Recipient – Mr Joel Nettey
Joel Edmund Nettey, a savvy and well-acclaimed Management, Marketing and Marketing Communications expert is the Founder and Chief Executive of The Ninani Group, a group of Marketing Communications Specialist Companies that include Innova DDB Ghana, ReZultz Advertising, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Interactive Digital, Brand Alert in Ghana as well as Innova Liberia.
A thoroughbred marketing communications professional, he has also been Chief Executive of various multinational marketing communications agency affiliates in Ghana including DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis.
His passion for building relationships and his penchant for achieving extraordinary marketing and communications goals have resulted in the agencies he has led over the years being partners for a myriad of blue-chip companies both multinational and indigenous.
Indeed from January 2007 to March 2009, Joel organized, set up and was CEO for the first Marketing Communications Agency Network across Central and West Africa for The Publicis Groupe with operations in 13 countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Niger and DR Congo.
In 2009, Joel was nominated by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) as Marketing Practitioner of the Year.
In November 2010 the Network Journal USA (www.tnj.com) recognised his sterling qualities when it named Joel as one of the inaugural 20 honorees from across Africa in its "TNJ 40 under Forty Africa" Awards.
A distinguished public speaker, Joel has spoken on branding, marketing, communications, management and related subjects on various continents and has received great acclaim wherever he has presented.
Joel is a Trustee of the Unilever Ghana Foundation and has previously served on the boards of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Multimedia Group Ltd. He’s also chaired the Board of Road Safety Management Services Ltd (a Public Private Partnership entity in Ghana with a mandate to improve safety on Ghana’s roads).
In June 2014, Joel Nettey was elected the youngest ever President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (the IAA Ghana Chapter He has also served on the Board of the International Advertising Association (IAA) for the last 4years and also on the Executive Committee of the IAA as the Vice President in charge of External Communications.
In 2015, Joel was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of Primedia Group Ltd (www.primedia.co.za), a South African Media Conglomerate and is the first and only Non-South African to serve on that board.
He holds a Master in Business Administration (Marketing) and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics and Psychology degrees from the University of Ghana.
Joel is married to Rachel – and they are blessed with 3 children: Nichole, Natasha and Nigel.
Young Achiever – Male
A man under the age of 40 who has excelled and showed evidence of impactful contribution in his area of endeavour
Recipient – Sangu Delle
Sangu Delle is an entrepreneur, investor, activist and lawyer. Born in Ghana, Sangu’s childhood home was a refuge for victims of torture and violence from Liberia and Sierra Leone. Sangu is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Africa Health Holdings, an innovative company based in West Africa, focused on "building Africa's healthcare future."
He also serves as Chairman of Golden Palm Investments Corporation ("GPI"); a holding company focused on investing in world class technology companies in Africa. GPI has backed technology startups such as Andela, mPharma and Flutterwave and GPI portfolio companies have raised over $300 million in venture financing.
Sangu is the co-founder of Cleanacwa, a nonprofit working in underdeveloped communities in Ghana to make sure that water and sanitation, basic human rights, are provided. Sangu is a member of the Board of Directors of Ashesi University, a Trustee of the Peddie School in New Jersey, an Advisory Board member of Harvard University's Center for African Studies, a member of Harvard Medical School's Global Health and Service Advisory Council, an Elected Director of Harvard University's Alumni Association, a member of the Africa Advisory Board of the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University, and a member of the Stakeholder Advisory Panel for AXA.
Sangu graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Highest Honors) in African Studies and Economics from Harvard College, a Doctor of Law from Harvard Law School, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
Sangu has received several international accolades including being named Africa’s “Young Person of the Year”, a TEDGlobal Fellow, one of Forbes’ top 30 most promising entrepreneurs in Africa and Euromoney’s “Africa’s Rising Stars” award for “outstanding individuals who are changing the financial, investment and business landscape in Africa."
Sangu is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. He is the author of "Seeding Growth: How Young Entrepreneurs are Creating Africa's New Economy in a Digital Age" slated for print in 2019.
Young Achiever – Female
A female under the age of 40 who has excelled and showed evidence of impactful contribution in his area of endeavour
Recipient – Dentaa Amoateng Mbe
Dentaa Amoateng MBE is the founder and CEO of the GUBA Enterprise, which consists of the GUBA Awards, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Careers and GUBA USA. She is an altruistic individual who has positively influenced many through her work with the GUBA Enterprise. The GUBA brand is recognized as an organization for African Empowerment.
She was first introduced to the viewing public in 2006 with her hit TV show ‘The Dentaa Show’. The Dentaa Show which still airs today on Fox Life Africa is an entertainment program which features exclusive interviews from celebrities in Ghana and the UK.
Over the years, she has won awards such as the Exemplary Leadership, Diaspora Mobilization Award (2017) and African International Citizen Award - Ghana Peace Awards.
She has been named as one of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana (The African Network of Entrepreneurs) and also named as part of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana (Woman Rising).