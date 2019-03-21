Full Video: Medikal's freestyle on TimWestwood show in London

AMG Ghanaian rapper, Medikal during his tour in London appeared on TimWestwood show to drop a freestyle.
In the video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on YouTube, Medikal could be heard delivering some punchlines telling a beautiful story about Africa and debunking some of the bad perceptions 'white people' have about Africa. He also touched on his hustle as a young rapper.
Plaudits have been eulogising Medikal on his Instagram page after he released snippets of the full rap session with TimWestwood, some of his followers try comparing his delivery with other Ghanaian musicians who have appeared on the programme.
It seems the list of Ghanaian rappers who have been on TimeWestwood's Crib Session keeps increasing as Medikal makes his way after Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Strongman, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Yaa Pono.
Watch the full rap session below:
Read Also: Full Video: Kwesi Arthur freestyle with Tim Westwood