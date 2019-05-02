Future welcomes sixth child with Haitian model Eliza Reign

Rapper, Future has is a father again for the sixth time, after his baby mama, Haitian model, Eliza Reign gave birth to their daughter.
Eliza before giving birth revealed that rapper Future threatened her not to abort the child after she told him she was pregnant.
Eliza claimed that Future who recently welcomed a son, Hendrix, with Joie Chavis, “put a bounty on her head” for not aborting their child.
The new mother took to Instagram to announce the birth of her child in a lengthy caption detailing her joy from giving life to her daughter.
She wrote:
‘This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back. Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had ?.
However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT ?. There were times I felt so alone and would look down at my belly and immediately cheer up, knowing she’s hanging in there with me through all of the stress and drama. She’s truly been my protection and kept me strong and going.
There were moments I began to doubt myself, but my spirit wouldn’t stay down, thanks to my beautiful little girl. Her annoying kicks would always be the reassurance I needed to make it through the tough days. Knowing what I know now and after looking back on my experience, I can confidently say she was well worth all the chaos.
From the moment I decided to keep her, I promised myself and God that I’d show her unconditional love and teach her to be 3x the woman I am. And that’s a promise that will never be broken. I’m super excited and blessed to get a chance to love and guide this little one. I can’t stop crying tears of joy when I look at her. Thank God we made it!!!
Rapper, Future on his part took to his IG story to confirms the birth of the baby girl, saying;
‘Happy born day kid…’
Future already has a son with singer, Ciara and four children with four other women including Bow Wow’s baby mama, Joie Chavis.
