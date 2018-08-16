Gadangme & Ewe Music/Film Awards organizers are fraudsters – Lord Morgan

Ghanaian Afropop dancehall artiste, Martins Morgan popularly known as Lord Morgan, has asked his fans to boycott the 2018 Gadangme and Ewe Music/Film Awards he has been nominated for.
According to him, he pulled himself out from the award ceremony on realizing it was meant to scam his management.
The “Ayololo” hitmaker described the awards ceremony, organized by Ojekoo Radio UK, as poorly planned, asking Ghanaians not to waste their money to vote or pay attention to the awards.
“I received a text from the organizers so I gave them the green light. I expected them to promote the event online and through other portals but it never happened. There is no TV, Online or even Radio advertisement by the organizers so I perceived them to be scammers…” he said.
Morgan further explained that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has no idea of the awards ceremony, another reason he is calling on his fans to boycott it.
He further cautioned the organizers, as a matter of urgency, to stay away from his brand and also refund monies used in the form of text by his fans or face a possible court action.
“None of the radio presenters in the country knows about the event, no blogger is aware, it’s sad to see people trying to tarnish our image and rob us, I just realized this is their first time organizing such an event and as such I believe they should have contacted those who have knowledge in this filed to educate them. They have to refund the monies of my fans or meet us in court...”
Lord Morgan is currently promoting his song dubbed “Ayalolo” featuring Jupiter. He urged his fans to expect another banger featuring one of the top artistes in Ghana soon.
Source: Adomonline.com
Latest entertainment news from Prime News Ghana