Game of Thrones: final season premiere date revealed

After over 500 days since Game of Thrones Season Seven concluded, HBO has announced the Season Eight premiere date for the massive fantasy epic. Game of Thrones Season Eight will premiere on April 14.
This comes just one week after HBO revealed the first footage of the upcoming season during the 2019 Golden Globes. In said footage we see Sansa greet Jon and Daenerys at Winterfell. Although only a brief, precious five seconds of real footage, it was still somewhat consequential. Fans noticed that this interaction mirrors King Robert Baratheon's first meeting with Ned Stark back in Season One, a similarity that has pretty important implications.
As has been outlined in early reports the season will open at Winterfell with Daenerys and her army arriving to prepare for the coming war with the White Walkers. In early descriptions, Sansa is not pleased to meet Daenerys, and the war with the undead army—which took 55 nights to film outdoors and weeks more in studio—will be one of the biggest action sequences ever shown on television.
The final season of Game of Thrones will consist of six feature-length episodes, which have been described as mini-movies. This means the Game of Thrones series finale will air on May 19 at the earliest.
Source: esquire.com