Ghana's ace musician, Kofi B's career in pictures 

Ghanaian ace highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Kofi B has been confirmed dead on Sunday, February 2 at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Kofi B before his music career wanted to be a lawyer, according to him, he happens to be in music by chance even though his family has a liking for music.
Kofi B was from a poor family and has to hawk on the streets to make earns meet. His father died when he was 5.
He counted Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah and the late Opampuo as his inspirations, but he has been helped greatly by All4Real.
They released an album together and Kofi B's latest effort was produced by All4Real as well.
Some of his popular songs include Twa me Keke, Mmobrowa, Aserewa, Koforidua Flowers, Sika dwa, Belinda, Akua Ataa,