Ghana, US to collaborate to promote tourism, arts & culture

Ghana and the United State of America have agreed to collaborate to promote tourism, arts and culture between the two countries.
This was the outcome of a meeting held in Accra on Friday, 23rd September 2022 between the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer.
As part of the collaboration, the two countries will hold joint tourism fora in Ghana and the US to help promote tourism potentials in Ghana.
READ ALSO: Global Citizen Festival raises $2.4 Billion to end extreme poverty
Dr. Awal said the US is an important market for Ghana in tourism, and therefore urged the Ambassador to use her good office to help market Ghana as a potential tourism and investment destination.
He added that the launch of ‘Beyond the Return’ by President Akuffo-Addo in 2019 has made Ghana the centre of attraction for African Diasporans, therefore Ghana is taking measures to not only attract tourists but also repeat tourist arrivals.
“Revamping some tourist attraction sites such as the National Museum after extensive renovation, renovating the Nkrumah Memorial Park, renovation of both Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and training stakeholders in the tourism value chain to improve their customer care orientation are among the measures,” Dr. Awal added.
On her part, Virginia E. Palmer is happy with the development of tourism in the country and said Ghana is a very peaceful country that can be the hub of tourism in the West African sub-region.
She expressed her country’s willingness to partner the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to promote the sector as a way of creating jobs and wealth for the people.
At the meeting’s end, the minister and Ambassador agreed to meet again in October to work on details of the collaboration.