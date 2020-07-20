Ghanaian media only promote male artistes - AK Songstress

Dancehall artiste AK Songstress says Ghanaian media only focuses on promoting male artiste leaving out the females.
She has therefore called on the media to give equal attention to female artistes.
In an exclusive interview with Onua FM’s entertainment host Christian Agyei Frimpong, AK Songstress said she can mention a number of female artistes who have good managers, good branding but are not getting the attention from the media.
This she says makes her feel the media is still living in the past when the music industry was said to be a male-dominated industry.
“In the past, we didn’t have enough females in the industry,” she observed.
“We could count Mzbel, Abrewa Nana and just a few but now I can mention about 10 female artistes who have potential of taking the name of Ghana forward and it’s about the media shifting their focus on female because things have changed.”
She added that when a female artiste organizes an event, bloggers, television stations and cameras, in general, do not go to cover as compared to male artiste events.
AK Songstress is out with a new street banger titled ‘Obinim’ which features Nukre.