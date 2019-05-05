God directed me to change my name from Bandana-Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that the divine direction from God forced him to change his name from Bandana to Shatta Wale in 2013.
Speaking to Joy FM, Shatta Wale said he was faced with a lot of challenges in his career which he later seeks the intervention of God leading to his rebranding from Bandana to Shatta Wale in 2013.
According to him, the rebranding has positively affected his music career.
"You know Ghana music and the way sometimes you have to hassle promoters to pay you, so I was really struggling and I woke up and prayed to God, God, I beg you if you can give me another chance and all I heard from God was change your name, but I was like Bandana was cool but God was like I changed peoples names in the Bible and if you can also change your name I believe I can push you hard."
I'm ready to marry Wendy Shay - Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is ready to marry Wendy Shay if she is not engaged.
The "My Level" hitmaker" said he wanted his ex, Michy, to be like Wendy Shay, because she understands what she is doing.
"I wanted Shatta Michy to be a girl like that for me," he said in an interview with pulseghana.
He added that "She [Wendy Shay] is the type of girl when I get, I'll marry her today.
"I think she understands what she is doing, she is following rules, she is obeying."
Shatta Wale broke up with his baby mama, Michy, last year following cheating and assault claims. He accused his ex of listening to his friends who influenced her negatively.