Golden Globes 2019: Full list of winners and nominees

Green Book actor Viggo Mortensen, director Peter Farrelly, actress Linda Cardellini and actor Mahershala Ali with their Golden Globes

The first major Hollywood ceremony of this year's awards season - 76th Golden Globe - has taken place in Los Angeles.

 Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Best motion picture - drama

  • Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Black Panther
  • Black Klansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star is Born

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Winner: Green Book
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Vice

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Winner: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
  • Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
  • Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
  • John David Washington - Black Klansman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Winner: Glenn Close - The Wife
  • Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
  • Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Winner: Christian Bale - Vice
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
  • Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
  • Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
  • John C Reilly - Stan and Ollie

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Winner: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
  • Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
  • Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
  • Charlize Theron - Tully
  • Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Winner: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
  • Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
  • Adam Driver - Black Klansman
  • Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Winner: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Amy Adams - Vice
  • Claire Foy - First Man
  • Emma Stone - The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best director - motion picture

  • Winner: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
  • Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
  • Peter Farrelly - Green Book
  • Spike Lee - Black Klansman
  • Adam McKay - Vice

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • Winner: Green Book
  • The Favourite
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Roma
  • Vice

Best animated film

  • Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best foreign language film

  • Winner: Roma
  • Capernaum
  • Girl
  • Never Look Away
  • Shoplifters

Best original score

  • Winner: First Man - Justin Hurwitz
  • Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson
  • Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
  • A Quiet Place - Marco Beltrami

Best original song - motion picture

  • Winner: Shallow - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson)
  • All the Stars - Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Girl in the Movies - Dumplin' (Dolly Parton, Linda Perry)
  • Requiem for a Private War - A Private War (Annie Lennox)
  • Revelation - Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)

Television categories

Best television series - drama

  • Winner: The Americans
  • Bodyguard
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • Pose

Best television series - comedy

  • Winner: The Kominsky Method
  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • Kidding
  • The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Richard Madden in Bodyguard
Image captionRichard Madden as David Budd in Bodyguard

Best actor in a television series - drama

  • Winner: Richard Madden - Bodyguard
  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Stephan James - Homecoming
  • Billy Porter - Pose
  • Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best actress in a television series - drama

  • Winner: Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Julia Roberts - Homecoming
  • Keri Russell - The Americans

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

  • Winner: Michael Douglas -The Kominsky Method
  • Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?
  • Jim Carrey - Kidding
  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bill Hader - Barry

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

  • Winner: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Kristen Bell - The Good Place
  • Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
  • Alison Brie - Glow
  • Debra Messing - Will and Grace

Best limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • The Alienist
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Sharp Objects
  • A Very English Scandal

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Winner: Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
  • Daniel Brühl - The Alienist
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
  • Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Winner: Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
  • Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
  • Connie Britton - Dirty John
  • Laura Dern - The Tale
  • Regina King - Seven Seconds
Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Image captionBen Whishaw (background) and Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Winner: Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
  • Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Henry Winkler - Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Winner: Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
  • Alex Bornstein - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld
  • Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

