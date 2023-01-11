Golden Globes 2023 – the full list of winners

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards have taken place in Los Angeles, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading the winners.
Some of the best film and TV shows of the past year were honoured at the ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
Best motion picture - drama
- WINNER: The Fabelmans
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
- WINNER: Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- WINNER: Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- WINNER: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- WINNER: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
- WINNER: Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best screenplay - motion picture
- WINNER: Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Todd Field - Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best motion picture - non-English language
- WINNER: Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave - South Korea
- RRR - India
